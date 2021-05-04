Eastern Bank Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

