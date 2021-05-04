EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.420-1.460 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average is $141.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

