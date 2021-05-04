Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

EMN stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

