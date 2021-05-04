Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.35. 60,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

