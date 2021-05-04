Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

EVM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 86,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,361. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

