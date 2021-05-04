Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

EFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,221. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

