Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

ETW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.