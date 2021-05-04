Education Ecosystem Market Cap Tops $5.45 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $127,462.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

