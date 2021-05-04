EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a market cap of $93.52 million and $12.84 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,292 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

