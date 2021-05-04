Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EOPSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:EOPSF remained flat at $$4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.