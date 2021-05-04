electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.