Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in April

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of EMNSF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

