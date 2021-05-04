Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

