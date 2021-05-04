Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of ENBL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 13,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,333. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

