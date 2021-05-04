Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lessened by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 4.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

