Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECPG stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

