Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million.

TSE EDR opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 716.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,683. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250. Insiders sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000 over the last three months.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

