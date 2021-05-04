Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Energizer has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Energizer stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

