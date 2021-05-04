Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.02 ($12.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ENI opened at €10.09 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.86. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

