Enigma Price Up 84.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $4.49 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.47 or 0.00658406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.44 or 0.02594120 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

