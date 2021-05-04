Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Roth Capital

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

ENPH opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

