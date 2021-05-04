Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

