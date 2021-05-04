Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 6,912,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

