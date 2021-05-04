Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVST opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

