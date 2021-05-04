Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,622,200 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 1,844,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,639,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enzolytics stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.