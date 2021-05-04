Enzyme Price Hits $123.29 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $123.29 or 0.00218887 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $221.02 million and $8.38 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00075165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.50 or 0.00890382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.82 or 0.10439199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046134 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

