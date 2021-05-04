EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

