EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $442.00 to $507.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $462.09 and last traded at $462.09, with a volume of 6138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $457.75.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.73.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

