Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

EPOKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

