Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,669. The company has a market capitalization of $776.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,237 shares of company stock worth $164,845 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

