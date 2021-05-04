EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

