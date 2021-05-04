Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.64 and a 52-week high of $235.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.