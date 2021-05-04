Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.050 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.64 and a 52-week high of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

