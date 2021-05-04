Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $191.65 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

