Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.510-0.570 EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,991. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

