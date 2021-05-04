Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Fraser Atkinson Buys 18,016 Shares

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,475.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 700 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 1,352 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568.80.

Shares of EQS stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.32.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.