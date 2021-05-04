ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 688,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,354. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

