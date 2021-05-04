Essentia 24 Hour Volume Hits $323,286.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Essentia has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $323,286.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00084380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.71 or 0.00874337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,322.20 or 0.09802655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043931 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

