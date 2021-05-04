Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $55.21 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $55.21 or 0.00098693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and $6.89 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.82 or 0.06145936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

