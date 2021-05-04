ETHplode Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $73,769.19 and $130.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

