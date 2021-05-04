Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.86. 376,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,162. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

