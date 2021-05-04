Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 27,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.