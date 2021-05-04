Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Hovde Group currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

