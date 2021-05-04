Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 857 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

