EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

