Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

