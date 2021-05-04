EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

