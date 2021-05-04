EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.