Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

