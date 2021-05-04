Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

XELA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,116,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

